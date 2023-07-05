Letters | Increase in coal mining raises concerns with no economic benefit

By Witness Reporter

Conflict in the northern areas of KwaZulu-Natal, between mining houses and communities, demands high-level national intervention.

The sudden expansion of coal-mining activities and associated stock piling and transport of coal have become a massive bone of contention in several towns.

Whereas Richards Bay authorities have effectively clamped down on coal hoarding and transportation, several smaller towns and communities are now locking horns with mining houses.

ALSO READ | ‘Stage 8 load shedding likely in winter’ – Eskom

Mtubatuba is the latest community to protest about the expansion of coal and anthracite mines in the region. And Mthonjaneni is preparing for a showdown with iron ore miners in the area.

Moreover, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has raised serious concerns over the ever-present mining operations creeping closer to its conservation buffer zones.

The Democratic Alliance believes that government is long overdue in appointing independent investigators to assess the claimed economic benefits of coal mining, and juxtapose them against alleged death threats and whole communities being moved from their lands.

It is indeed shameful that while international NGOs fund high court applications on behalf of communities, provincial and national government departments continue to issue permits and do little to protect citizens’ rights.

Heinz de Boer, MPL DA KZN spokesperson on Economic Development, Tourism and

Environmental Affairs