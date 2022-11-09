Letters | Infrastructure decline in Zimbabwe

Witness Reporter

I am heartbroken because of the situation in Zimbabwe, particularly the public infrastructure which is dysfunctional.

Zimbabwe is no longer a great nation with potential because almost all infrastructure is in need of repair or a complete overhaul.

There are no desks, chairs, beds, mattresses and even blankets and sheets in some major hospitals in Zimbabwe.

Government school buildings are in disrepair and some classrooms have no lights or glass in the windows.

The parks in cities and towns are like jungles. There are no ambulances to carry the sick to hospitals. Streetlights are vandalised and no one cares to repair them.

Some bridges are collapsing and roads are worn. Buildings where large-scale manufacturing took place two decades ago, are abandoned. Railway lines have been vandalised.

Who on earth is leading the country? Can the world intervene and help the country which is decaying at an alarming rate?

The chaotic, clueless and corrupt President Emmerson Mnangagwa is moving from one failure to another and there is no sign that Zimbabwe will change for the better under his leadership.

Tapiwa Mpofu

United Kingdom