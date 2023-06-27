Letters | Interesting discussions

By Letter Writer

I own a guest house in Pietermaritzburg; it has been operational for 27 years.

My journey with tourism and the demographic of people who visit PMB and stay has been a fascinating one and I have had many interesting and enlightening discussions with my guests.

One of the recent debates was with an ANC VIP, who asked me directly which party I vote for, my answer (at the moment) is the DA.

ALSO READ | KZN tourism sector on the rebound says Duma

He asked: “Why don’t you vote for the winning party?”

My answer was: “Because it is not actually winning.”

I have voted for the ANC twice — once for Nelson Mandela’s New SA and once to bring the capital back to Msunduzi (a successful business decision).

This politician was surprised.

It seems that he was under the impression that all white people vote on racial lines.

ALSO READ | Ward 28 by-election: Strong support for ANC and DA at voting stations

He asked if the country was running well, if I would then vote for the ANC? Why wouldn’t I?

He didn’t seem to get that we all want the same thing.

One of my foreign guests (looking to possibly invest in PMB) said: “This country would be paradise if only I could feel safe here.”

We just need to lend our vote to another party for the next four years. Paradise is possible.

Michele de Souza

Athlone