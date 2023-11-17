Letters | Is there a hidden agenda

By Letter Writer

Probably the most harrowing “doomsday” revelation in the South African political arena of recent times, came during a session of Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), where it was revealed that Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has limited scope and power in fulfilling his duty to end the energy crisis.

Also, that he has no insight into Eskom’s board. (The Witness, November 13.)

This is a damning revelation. This ministerial portfolio was created by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has the power to extend the required powers to a minister. It therefore does not require an Einstein to figure out that since this was not done, a hidden agenda exists: for Ramokgopa to fail?

Despite the hype, it is clear that load shedding is here to stay, unless the required powers are bestowed upon the minister. (He seems genuinely eager to prove himself.) Or, alternatively, until the next elections.

Anthony Timms

Cramond