Letters | Just imagine

By Letter Writer

Imagine there were no bloodied conflicts.

Imagine there were no bloodthirsty tyrants with murderous ambitions.

Imagine there were no murderous, wayward brains concentrating on women and children.

Imagine there was no climate change, finishing off what the planet’s abusers started.

Imagining all of this, would be like heaven on earth.

But, in the words of John Lennon, imagine there’s no heaven.

Then, as per “ the dead know only one thing: it is better to be alive” (Conor O’ Hagan Ward, The Witness, September 18), even allowing for all of the planet’s shortcomings.

Just as our human ancestors came close to extinction some 900 000 years ago (The Witness, September 18) due to a “ period of global cooling”, however debatable this may seem, we will come close, or become extinct, by the forces of global warming.

We don’t need smart bombs, hypersonic missiles, ICBMMs, drone swarms, nukes, etc.

For extinction, Mother Nature is far superior than any nuke that any evil-minded human being can present us with.

As for “ peace in our time”, is there anyone out there who can sincerely say: “I am not dreaming”?

Mr President?

Anthony Timms

Cramond