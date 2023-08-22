Letters | Khan’s incarceration in Pakistan

By Letter Writer

The imprisonment of former Pakistani leader Imran Khan will disqualify him from politics and thereby drive Pakistan back into authoritarian rule.

Pakistan, literally meaning a “land” of noble people, is a country where two families and the army have mainly dominated the political system.

Regrettably, the Pakistani army generals’ and other authorities’ vendetta against Khan and his populist Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party might bring an end to Khan and his party’s political ambitions.

The extent to which these powers have gone with their hate campaign against Khan conveys that they are not alone in this disgusting scheme.

Perhaps, the promised benefits that they will receive from their funders and handlers allows them to take such risks.

According to many analysts and political commentators, the U.S. administration does not want someone who has a non-aligned and independent foreign policy to come to power in Pakistan.

The revealing silence of the U.S. and some Western politicians supports this view.

Despite all attempts to smear and eliminate Khan by the Pakistani army generals and the Bhutto and Sharif groups, Khan remains the most well-liked politician in Pakistan and the one to whom most citizens look for a brighter future.

I hope Khan’s incarceration will inspire the next generation of Pakistanis to bring an end to the corrupt army generals and the two-family rule in Pakistan.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg