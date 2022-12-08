Letters | Killing of hippo calf

Janice Whitelaw

The wanton slaughter of a hippo calf in the Richards Bay area must rank as one of this year’s saddest poaching incidents.

Not content with the killing of more than 200 rhinos in our parks, this disgusting display of poaching is a keen reminder of how our wildlife tends to be neglected in KZN.

It is no secret that the pod of hippo roam freely among the waterways and even the freeways of Richards Bay.

Although certainly not tame, the roaming hippos are often a source of great amusement to residents and visitors as they stroll the riverbanks.

It is sad that another piece of our natural heritage has been killed, with little attempt by authorities to apprehend the poachers.

The incident highlights the need for substantial additional resources to be allocated to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, and particularly for well-trained district conservation officers to be deployed in all regions.

The hippo calf will now join the list of the more than 15 lions and several elephants who have been killed for venturing too close to human beings.

Cohesive and well-funded education campaigns backed by enforcement must be ramped up to curb these human wildlife conflicts.

Heinz de Boer, MPL

DA KZN spokesperson on Environmental Affairs