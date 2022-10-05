Letters | Killing of warthogs

Witness Reporter

The report in the Witness regarding the wanton slaughter of warthogs at Amber Lee beggars belief.

Those who watched Carte Blanche on Sunday, saw with horror the snaring of wildlife in the Cape, only to find that at the whim of a resident of Amber Lee, management ordered the shooting of four warthogs because they dug up a garden!

Which resident of any of the Ambers did not know when purchasing or renting, that they would be “blessed” with wild visitors occasionally?

If wild things are to some so abhorrent, why stay there?

At what point should they cease the killing? Impala, blesbok, zebra, porcupines, to name a few, are all resident.

Shoot the lot perhaps?

The blame should not lie entirely at the feet of the complainer but squarely with management who should as a matter of urgency, be taken to task.

Conor O’Hagan Ward

Howick