Letters | Killing sharks to save people

Letter Writer

The Sharks Board is doing a wonderful job. It’s killing sharks to save human lives. What a noble undertaking!

For decades now, the Sharks Board has been deploying controversial shark nets along our coast to safeguard beachgoers and swimmers from the Great White, Zambesi and the tiger sharks.

The horror film Jaws played a large role in portraying the Great White as an evil monster that should be wiped out.

While the shark nets have been effective in keeping the bathers safe and promoting tourism for KZN, they have also been death traps for sharks, killing thousands of the ocean’s top predators.

According to the latest statistics, 4 000 Great Whites are killed every year along our coast. But the Great White, Zambesi and the tiger sharks are not the only marine creatures that are trapped in the nets and die an agonising death.

Smaller sharks, turtles, rays and large fish also get caught on the nets. The nets are indiscriminate, ruthlessly killing those trapped. But to many, human life is more important than the sharks. So the senseless killing goes on. On the one hand, government legislation prevents over-fishing by imposing quotas, minimum sizes and seasons for catching certain species of fish and crustaceans. on the other hand, it allows the use of shark nets which kill so many marine animals.

If we justify the use of shark nets with the argument that it saves lives, how many bathers are killed by sharks worldwide annually?

Is it as many as 4 000 or just a negligible number?

And what about all the criminals who kill many thousands of people in our country? They mustn’t be given the death sentence because it’s uncivilised, inhumane and barbaric. But we don’t bat an eyelid when so many Great Whites are killed callously.

There are people who have come out in defence of the shark. They have made a documentary to counteract the negative publicity Jaws created, and alert conservation-minded people of the plight of the great white Shark.

The last shark documentary shows in graphic detail how the Sharks Board’s death traps are decimating the Great White and other sharks along the KZN coast.

It warns that if nothing is done to stop this evil practice, the Great White will disappear entirely from our coast. Do we want this splendid creature of the deep to disappear from our coast?

The Sharks Board has, so far, remained silent about the documentary. But the documentary features an interview with Geremy Cliff who worked as a marine biologist at the Sharks Board for 30 years and gives valuable insight into marine conservation and the workings of the board.

He says it would not be wise to close the Sharks Board because it does invaluable work in marine conservation and would leave so many unemployed.

But there are eco-friendly alternatives to shark nets which the board does not want to adopt. As for its workers, they could be absorbed into other postitions.

So why then, is the Sharks Board stubbornly using outdated methods of keeping the beaches safe?

It needs to change and adapt before it’s too late.

T. Markandan

Kloof