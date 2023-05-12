Letters | King must return stolen jewels

By Visvin Reddy

I am of the view that the famous diamonds found in the British crown jewels, which were mined in South Africa and gifted to the British monarchy in 1907, should be returned to the people of South Africa.

The theft and plundering of natural resources from colonised nations is an unfortunate fact of history, and in the case of the Cullinan diamonds, it is no different.

Diamonds as part of the original Cullinan Diamond (which weighed a staggering 3 106 carats and was mined in South Africa) were gifted to King Edward VII as a symbolic gesture to smooth over tensions following the Boer War.

However, this gesture does not negate the fact that the decision to gift these diamonds was not taken by the people of South Africa.

The stolen diamonds

As a result, these diamonds were essentially stolen and should be returned to their rightful owners.

It is disappointing that the British monarchy continues to showcase these stolen diamonds during significant events such as the coronation of King Charles.

By wearing a crown and carrying a scepter adorned with stolen diamonds, the monarchy reinforces the idea that the looting of other countries’ natural resources is acceptable.

It is time for the new king to do the right thing by showing some remorse for the atrocities committed during colonial rule, and returning the stolen diamonds to their rightful owners, the people of SA.

If the British monarchy is unwilling to return the diamonds, it needs to offer serious monetary compensation.

Returning the Cullinan diamonds would be a significant step towards righting the wrongs of the past.

The diamonds hold symbolic value as a reminder of the exploitation of colonialism.

It is time for the British monarchy to make a positive contribution towards righting past wrongs.

Visvin Reddy

ADeC president

Durban