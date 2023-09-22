Letters | Latest killings in KZN reflect our murderous society

By Letter Writer

The murder of five people at a Richards Baymall parking lot this week reminds us that KZN has become a killing zone.

We are witnessing on a daily basis, gruesome killings that have prompted serious soul-searching as this escalating menace is pervasive in South Africa.

Violent crime and murders in our beleaguered country cannot continue without drastic consequences for the perpetrators.

Law and order have collapsed and it seems that the law-abiding masses have no right to their lives and properties.

The ruthless criminals terrorise our society, deprive us of our livelihoods and snatch our rights to life and liberty.

How long are law-abiding citizens going to live every day in the shadow of fear and intimidation by criminals?

Society must place a high value on preserving people’s lives.

We are slowly being transformed into a nation of fear, where we cannot enjoy our fundamental rights in peace.

Violent crime has now become a hydra-headed monster that is nearly impossible to contain.

We cannot allow murder and armed robberies to go on unchecked.

This is lunacy.

We must as a community and as an embattled nation, stop the relentless push towards anarchy by reinforcing the rule of law.

We must always remember that today’s mourners can become tomorrow’s victims as a life is taken often without provocation.

The Richards Bay murders have shocked society and strong emotions of retribution are gathering momentum.

These wanton criminals have no place in a civilised society.

They reveal extreme mental perversion.

Our courts and the criminal justice system need to instil faith in society by adopting a zero-tolerance policy. as inaction will have a grave impact on our social order.

Crime and deadly violence will remain at the doorsteps of our community until and unless their roots are cut.

As our community grieves, we must always remember that human life is intrinsically valuable and sacrosanct.

FAROUK ARAIE

Johannesburg