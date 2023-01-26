Letters | Lavrov’s visit to SA

Janice Whitelaw

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has just visited South Africa and had a meeting with South Africa’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Naledi Pandor.

Two statements were issued, one by Lavrov to the effect that Ukraine is not prepared to negotiate a peace settlement.

And the other by Pandor to the effect that South Africa is in favour of a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war.

In both instances the statements were half truths or intentions of half truths.

What Lavrov did not say is that Ukraine is not prepared to negotiate when Russia insists on the pre-acceptance of Russian terms, namely that the territories which have been invaded by Russia should become part of the Russian state.

Pandor’s offer concealed the fact that neither side is prepared to accept a so-called diplomatic solution as Russia demands that Ukraine accept the ceding of the invaded territories to Russia, and Ukraine demands that Russia withdraw its troops.

The facts are that in 2014, Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean peninsular (part of the internationally recognised sovereign Ukraine). and then, on February 24, 2022, unilaterally invaded parts of sovereign Ukraine that had a certain number of Russian speaking Ukrainians, again contrary to an international agreement that recognised boundaries should not be altered by military force.

In 1938, Nazi Germany invaded a part of Czechoslovakia that had a majority of German speaking citizens.

It followed that by annexing Austria, a German speaking country, with the intention of uniting German speaking people under one leadership.

Thereafter its land hunger grew and it invaded Poland.

We are now experiencing a repeat of the pattern set by Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

Russia, under President Vladimir Putin is attempting to unite Russian speaking people by way of military action, in contravention of internationally accepted and acknowledged UNO agreements. (Russia is one of four permanent members of the UNO Security Council with a veto power.)

If Putin’s Russia gets away with its military land grabbing there is no way to know where he will stop.

Putin has already spoken of re-establishing the former Russian Empire under the Czar of Russia.

Russia’s actions are those of an international bully, which is further evidenced by its alluding to the possible use of atomic weapons to achieve its objects.

V. A. Volker

Bester Road