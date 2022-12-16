Letters | Lessons learnt from the Fifa World Cup

Janice Whitelaw

Sadly, South African soccer has a long way to walk.

I hope our players have been learning from the soccer being played in the Fifa World Cup.

This includes not to fake injuries.

I also hope they have gained insight into what techniques are needed when playing international tournaments.

ALSO READ | Shocks and surprises define memorable Qatar 2022 World Cup

Also, the players showed great patriotism and optimistic, and trust of their team-mates.

To all the teams that played, I say you shone in your own right even if you were outplayed in this tournament.

And the referees also showed courage to ensure that there was fair play. I know the VAR technology has been an outstanding tool.

To everyone in our South African sporting community, I hope they learned a lot as the players showed courage on the field of play; they were prepared to die for their team.

We will miss the great moments of Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Buyaka Saka, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and others.

Safa and the lower levels should have gained a lot of insight into what good organisational, planning and project management is.

I feel Qatar was more than ready to host the tournament if you look at the stadia and safety measures.

And credit should go to Morocco for their outstanding performance.

Bonginkosi Ndlovu

Mpophomeni Township