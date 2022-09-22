Letters | Let’s all take responsibility and clean up

Witness Reporter

As the Comrades Marathon route includes sections of Scottsville and Bellevue suburbs, the road verges are cut and cleaned once a year prior to the event.

It is always shocking to see the amount of litter strewn along Murray and Cleland roads once the long grass has been cut.

It takes days for teams to clean up the litter and make the area look decent for the television coverage.

This year, however, it seems the clean-up was taken a few steps further and I wish to convey my sincere thanks to all those individuals and companies involved in the cleaning up and beautifying of the Bellevue area.

What a marked difference it has made. The challenge now is to keep it this way.

As citizens, we complain bitterly about the municipal services we receive but the municipality is not responsible for the wanton throwing of litter all over the city. that ill sits firmly in the laps of the citizens of this city.

It really is time to take responsibility for our city and surroundings.

So, let’s keep the pavements in front of our yards clean and tidy, and bin litter instead of randomly throwing it out of car windows.

It would be wonderful to see all suburbs taking up the challenge to improve their surroundings.

This would not only serve us, the city and the property market well, but would allow the municipality to focus on critical needs, rather than spending time and our money cleaning up after us.

J.E. du Preez

Bellevue