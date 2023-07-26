Letters | Let’s be ready

By Letter Writer

Regarding the Lilian Ngoyi Street underground explosion recently, geologist Chris le Roux said there is a

possibility of further collapse in the Johannesburg CBD.

This should be a wake-up call to the residents of Gauteng and the government.

Gauteng sits on a precipice with frightening ramifications for it’s 16million inhabitants as the province is geologically unstable.

The 4,4 earthquake that shook the province on June 11 was a shake-up of the

earth’s crust.

Mining-induced tremors and the use of explosives by Zama Zamas exacerbate the potential perils and we are totally ill-prepared to face the crisis that could come with a large quake.

Deep structural geological fatigue and pipeline erosion, coupled with seismic events over the decades, are factors that should be explored.

The poor monitoring and maintenance of various fuel, gas, water and sewage pipelines that run underneath the vast area that is Johannesburg, are cause for concern.

SA Institution Of Civil Engineering (SAICE) 2022 infrastructure Report Card

An SA Institution Of Civil Engineering (SAICE) 2022 infrastructure Report Card (IRC) for SA said that in 2022, the overall grade for our public infrastructure declined to D, the lowest grade recorded by SAICE, “which is of great concern”.

Sixteen years ago, the first IRC gave our infrastructure an overall grade of D+.

Because of mining and other factors, Gauteng’s geological structure is no longer solidified.

Any major imbalance in it’s volatile crust may have immense consequences for it’s inhabitants and the industries that are the lifeblood of the economy.

Government needs to formulate urgently, civil-defence plans to be prepared when earth-shattering

events hit us.

The cost of complacency will be astronomical.

FAROUK ARAIE

Gauteng

