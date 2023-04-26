Letters | Life skills are vital for pupils

By Witness Reporter

The court case of Doctor Nandipha Magudumana, convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and others, is making headlines in quite a similar way as did Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow in the United States.

Despite the criminal conviction of Bester, why would a woman with a thriving medical practice and bright future, allegedly assist a criminal to escape from prison?

Is it just a situation of an intelligent woman making a wrong choice or a reckless mistake or, as they say, love has no boundaries?

Although the answer to the question of why a woman would date or “marry” a criminal even while knowing about the potential risks, is for psychologists, psychiatrists and other medical experts to answer.

I believe it all starts at home with socialisation, along with school and even religious institutions.

For example, a subject like life orientation (LO) is an important subject for every pupil’s education but sadly it is often an overlooked subject.

LO promotes value-based knowledge that prepares pupils to make wise choices and informed decisions to respond effectively to the challenges that will confront them after leaving school, in their social and work spaces and even in their marriages.

Schools cannot be the only bodies to give pupils the life skills they ought to have; families, parents and the community have to do their part as well.

