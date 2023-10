By Letter Writer

The country is down in the dumps. We needed something badly to lift our spirits.

Our politicians couldn’t do it. They are a useless lot who are largely responsible for the mess we are in.

Our president only talks and puts on a show to impress the public. He can’t fix the problems in the country but wants to mediate in Ukraine and Palestine.

Our sportspeople have come to our rescue and given us something to cheer about. Not the Bafana players but our cricketers and rugby players.

The Springboks are putting on a show on the world stage with a dazzling display of rugby. They are showing the world not only what tough mettle they are made of but also their never-say-die spirit.

It was always going to be a tough showdown against the host nation in the heart of France, with a packed crowd of 90000 roaring supporters in the Stade de France urging the supercharged Les Bleus on.

And the French came within a whisker of sending the Springboks back home. It was an epic clash equal to a final, played at a high tempo with might and fury.

Both teams shared six tries, the Springboks going back and forth against a surging French tide. But in the end, the indomitable spirit of the South Africans prevailed and overcame the French by the narrowest of margins.

French hearts were broken. But it was a nail-biting thriller and a much-deserved win for the Boks. Most importantly, they are through to the semi-finals and face a showdown with their old enemy, the English, whom they beat in 2019 in Japan.

Looking at their heroic display against France, the Boks stand a good chance against the English.

Afrikaner and black pride and spirit will join forces to overthrow the old colonial power. One more hurdle and then they will be in the finals, going for world cup glory again.

T. Markandan