Letters | Living in peace

The majority of people who live in Pietermaritzburg belong to one of the three major religions of the world, viz. Christianity, Hinduism and Islam.

Pietermaritzburg’s diverse citizens include foreign nationals who live peacefully with members of other faiths, practicing their religious traditions and attending their special places of worship.

People also live harmoniously in cross-cultural and inter-faith marriages.

With the high unemployment figures in South Africa and the influx of foreign nationals, the desperate, destitute and hungry people find comfort, love and warmth at these places of worship.

They are given a hot meal and toiletries daily.

Upliftment and support are provided lovingly to the poor.

Places of worship

In Langalibalele Street, Saint Paul’s Anglican Church is metres away from the Siva Subramanium Mariama and the Shri Vishnu Temples, and at the corner of Langalibalele and the Masukwana streets is the Habiba Soofie Mosque.

If one goes to Greytown Road in Raisethorpe, you can see The Lady of Good Health Catholic Church, and just metres away are the Ramanìah Jumma Masjid and the Gita Mandir.

These places of worship became safe havens, meeting venues and places of refuge for the activists of Pietermaritzburg during the dark days of apartheid, where intense political discussions, debates and strategising against the apartheid regime took place.

Religious leaders from all the different faiths would come together in Pietermaritzburg during the troubled times to provide support and prayers of love, peace, truth, non-violence and fellowship to their congregations.

I do believe that Pietermaritzburg is a unique city, where three major religions are practiced in the same jurisdiction in perfect harmony and with peaceful coexistence.

Pietermaritzburg is a good example of religious tolerance and cohesion.

In my opinion, the Department of Tourism in Pietermaritzburg should market our city globally for tourists to experience this peaceful coexistence of different religions.

Deena Padayachee

Hayfields