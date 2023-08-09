Letters | Load shedding remains

By Letter Writer

I feel that every South African should read André de Ruyter’s book, Truth to Power.

If anyone thinks that load shedding is going to end anytime soon, they had better think again.

I believe de Ruyter has been snatched up by a top American university, lecturing on “green energy”.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | De Ruyter Unleashed

Our beloved country is riddled with corruption, from top to bottom. From cabinet ministers to the police service and in between.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been trying to attract investment, but if he thinks any right-minded company would consider investing in this country, he had better think again.

In conclusion then, keep your torches handy and invest in an inverter, if you can afford it.

D. Palframan

Wembley