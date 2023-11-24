Letters | Look out for the rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus

By Letter Writer

With reference to The Witness article: “Rabbits at risk of lethal virus” (November 17). The statement made by the chief director of veterinary services in Pietermaritzburg, Dr Temba Sikhakhane: “Kwazulu-Natal has nothing to worry about at the moment”, might lull the industry into a false sense of security.

The virus was first isolated in this country just over a year ago in the Northern Cape and spread to the Western Cape, affecting commercial operations, hobbyists, feral rabbit colonies, rabbit rescues, pet rabbits and endangered rabbit and hare species.

As stated in the article, mortality rates reach 100% in most cases.

Earlier this year, it spread to the Free State and in the past six weeks has spread like wildfire across Gauteng, again affecting sectors of the industries mentioned.

A national WhatsApp hotline group, as well as a support group, have been set up for all affected and potentially affected members to report incidents.

In addition, all relevant state departments are being updated constantly on new cases. The only way to minimise the spread is to undertake strict bio-security and limit the movement of animals into and out of hot spots. Educational and awareness campaigns have been aimed at every sector, including at schools.

Kwazulu-Natal has a large susceptible rabbit population, from indigenous hares to emerging farmers, hobbyists, commercial farmers and pet owners.

The Natal Rabbit Club, the oldest rabbit club in the country, and its members are custodians of a large and valuable gene pool of pure-bred rabbits.

As stated, there are no confirmed cases in the province yet.

Given the extremely resistant nature of the virus and the holiday season, which sees KZN as the destination for many holiday makers, the chances are high that the virus could be introduced into the province.

This is an appeal to anyone who sees any dead rabbit or hare in the province to report it to their nearest State Veterinary Department.

