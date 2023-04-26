Letters | Make use of private services

By Witness Reporter

As one enters Pietermaritzburg from Durban, going past KZN University and the old Grey’s Hospital, one cannot but be distressed at the shocking appearance of the verges, the long grass, blocked gutters and the neglect of the two sites of the Voortrekker cemetery

This appalling state appears to be due to the fact that the municipality lacks equipment, staff and money.

May I suggest a solution to this problem to restore the appearance of one of the main entries to Pietermaritzburg.

I would encourage the municipality to put out a tender to the various garden service companies that operate in PMB.

The tender could stipulate that the successful bidder must keep the grass cut and cleared, and the rainwater gutters free of rubbish, from KZN University to the old Grey’s Hospital and including the two cemeteries.

The initial tender could be for one year. Professional services have the equipment and skilled staff to ensure an efficient and cost-effective service, and this would result in an attractive appearance for visitors to the city to enjoy

If Howick can do it, so should the capital city be able to.

ROBERT STARMER

Pietermaritzburg