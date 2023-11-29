Letters | Making ice in these times

By Anthony Timms

Since the start of load shedding, I have been pondering the conundrum of manufacturing ice — the pros and cons thereof, the effect of global warming and controlling the melting of ice before the packing process, and especially during the night when no staff are on duty.

It’s a mission, especially during the past couple of days, with load shedding back to abnormal (three, two-hour cuts every six hours), and the heat at its fiercest. (Warnings of high temperatures every day for the past few weeks.)

And then the dreaded stage six was re-introduced, resulting in two, four-hour stints of load shedding last Friday night, two hours apart.

Fikile Mbalula’s words now sound as hollow as a glass of Klippies and cola without ice. (“load shedding before the end of the year should have been something of the past.”)

How do big ice companies cope?

I can’t, even allowing for the fact that I am on standby 24/7 to control the switching on and off of machines before and after load shedding, packing of ice, etc. (I sleep during load shedding).

From an average of about 12 to 15× 4kg bags per night, I have dropped, to a paltry three bags.

It’s a killer!

I have now resorted to making solid ice, which does not require ice machines.

With no obvious relief from Eskom or the weather gods, I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a critical shortage of ice come Christmas time.

So, all users of ice, be prepared. Stock up.

Anthony Timms

Cramond