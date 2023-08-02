Letters | Malema’s behaviour

By Letter Writer

Julius Malema has become a very distasteful indictment of what a decent South African should be.

His pathetic utterances of: “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer”, at the EFF’s boastful 10th anniversary rally recently reflected the poverty of his mentality when it comes to acting like a truly patriotic South African.

Does he even realise what such racist vitriol does to the psyche of this country?

ALSO READ: Letters | Congratulations to the EFF

His narcissistic aggrandisement of his position as leader of a political party does not confer upon him the right to incite violence or spew racial hatred. To his supporters he may seem heroic, God-like even, but he is defunct of humanity and patriotism.

Screaming and singing at rallies merely strengthens the vocal cords but it loses the argument.

His unbridled obsession and hate of the “white farmer” means his language is replete with repulsive invective.

Has he not eaten food that was produced by white farmers?

Better still, has he not enjoyed the finest bottles of bubbly, wine and spirits manufactured at the hands of white farmers?

ALSO READ: Letters | Zimbabwe opposition harassed

Has he not worn expensive garments while “fighting for the poor”?

He has even tried to alienate the Indian community, but the Indian community did not stand for that.

He should develop a sense of what it is to be a decent citizen who wants the country to grow and develop.

South Africa is a country for all who live in it and his puerile verbiage will be his undoing as the majority of South Africans are decent, law-abiding citizens.

The best advice for him is to grow true leadership horns and serve all the people of this country and not his personal nefarious agenda.

The citizens of this country have had enough of his toxic pronouncements.

Narendh Ganesh

Durban North