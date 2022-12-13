Letters | Manage your children’s time well

Janice Whitelaw

If you cannot believe that 2022 is already coming to an end and the summer holiday season is upon us, you are not alone.

As schools, offices and factories wrap up in the last term of the year, I wish to take this opportunity to remind parents and guardians to keep their children gainfully occupied.

ALSO READ | Letters | Carnage on the roads

December and January is that time of the year when we look forward to a much-needed break from traffic jams, meetings and other stress in our lives.

Hence, together with allowing children some free time, age-appropriate responsibilities around the house should be given to children.

Children who work learn valuable life skills which will help them navigate effectively through life.

In addition, please monitor children’s visits to the mall, their friends and social spaces, their use of social media and the internet content that they may access during their free time.

Internet and social media addiction are the new-age drug that is affecting children of all ages and genders.

The holiday season is also a time when people go on holiday or visit family and friends.

With the increase of vehicles on the roads, the sad reality is that there is also usually a rise in vehicle accidents.

Hence, I urge all travellers to be more careful on the roads.

May your holiday season and the new year be filled with much happiness and success.

MOHAMED SAEED

Church Street