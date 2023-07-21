Letters | Maritzburg United Fc’s cry to the Msunduzi leadership

- Don’t switch off our brand; since 2003, we as the Team of Choice have marketed the city of choice.
- Believe in us like your predecessors did in 2007, they supported us in our fightback into the PSL in 2008. There was no desperation of hunting for a new team.
- Our return to football in 2003 was driven by our belief in promoting social cohesion and bringing the people from diverse cultures to our Harry gwala stadium. Was not that achieved admirably?
- In 2005, we purchased tembisa classic to herald the launch of PSL football in our city.
- Big-brand coaches and players were signed to relocate to Pmb.
- Those 10 years went by with no financial funding until 2013, when councillors saw the value in a PSL team in the city.
- This financial support resulted in four, top-eight finishes and two runner-up cup finals.
- Pmb families were beneficiaries as some of their sons had life-changing opportunities, with bongokuhle Hlongwane, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Bandile Shandu among them.
- It was only due to the diligent trading of players that we could sustain a business model and survive.
- The support by fans at Harry Gwala must not go unnoticed — chiefs and pirates acknowledged this, and all this came from a process of marketing.
- Let’s not make politics or race a driving force in your decision to ignore us.
- It was premature to comment that our stadium would become a white elephant as we are still here!
- Team of choice/Maritzburg United always had marketing value as throughout the country fans identified with the city of choice. Is this all not enough to show why we need support in terms of facilities and token financial support to bounce back to the PSL? or is there a fear of hosting two PSL teams? It has become a perception that there was a team in waiting for the opportunity arise. To all the councillors of Msunduzi, go back to the drawing board and acknowledge the good that was brought to the city in our 20 years of football. Give us your support.
Farouk Kadodia
Maritzburg United chair