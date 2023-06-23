Letters | Maritzburg United

By Letter Writer

As a concerned citizen and ratepayer of Pietermaritzburg, I was shocked to read in The Witness (June 16) that Maritzburg United is owned by Farook Kadodia, who is the chairperson and director of the club.

Msunduzi Municipality is under administration, yet R27 million was approved as a grant-in-aid to a privately owned football club that has just been relegated at the end of the 2023 football season.

ALSO READ | SPORT United to overhaul side

My concern is for the future of soccer, the youth academies and developmental programmes.

How was the R27 million grant- in-aid from the municipality, and the monthly grants from the PSL, utilised by Maritzburg United?

Rate payers and residents

The ratepayers and citizens of Pietermaritzburg are deeply concerned and need an explanation.

It was sad to read that Fadlu Davids and his technical team were let go, according to the Witness (June 21) after his dedication and long tenure with the club.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United parts ways with head coach

After Davids and his technical team lost six games in a row, why did Kadodia not engage a new winning team, with a new brand of soccer to win games for United?

It is a sad day for soccer and the future of the sport, and for soccer administration in the City of Choice.

Deena Padayachee

Hayfields