Letters | Metro madness

By Witness Reporter

It could only happen in South Africa, where a council under administration for four years, by three different administrators and still dysfunctional, can be proposed as the nucleus of a new metro involving the amalgamation of four other failed municipalities.

Also proposed to be thrown in the pot is uMngeni, which is now recovering from 25 years of gross mismanagement under the ANC.

ALSO READ | DA opposes push to amalgamate uMngeni with Impendle and Mooi-Mpofana

It is this success by the DA that irks the ANC, thus making it imperative that uMngeni is devoured by an ANC-controlled body.

The proposed new metro will be a bankrupt monster from birth, suffocated by a rope of debt around its neck that can never be repaid because it will not be able to generate sufficient cash to liquidate the debt and deliver services as expected.

As at June 30, 2021, uMgungundlovu District Council had outstanding consumer debt totalling R1,1 billion most of which was years old.

Our constitution doesn’t seem to protect us from the rape of human rights now proposed. why is the public only given 28 days to comment?

A. L. NORMAN

Howick