Letters | Misguided Malema

By Scott Easton

Hearing about the Brookside mall torching instigator Mdumiseni Zuma being handed a 12-year prison sentence, brought a bit of relief and comfort to the many who suffered due to the destruction of that beautiful mall just over two years ago.

Not only was it a vile criminal act and brutal destruction of property, but livelihoods were affected and actual lives were lost.

Twelve years actually seems unjust in the grand scheme of things. Let’s hope those who assisted him are also arrested.

However, Julius Sello Malema has come out in the media supporting the criminal by stating in a post on X: “I don’t think the so-called July 2021 instigator got proper legal representation”, and proceeded to ask how he can be of assistance.

How misguided can a so-called leader be? Supporting criminals says all you need to know about this “demagogue”.

Rest assured that if the instigator was white, Malema would have crucified him, even if there was zero evidence. At least he has opened our eyes, before the elections, to exactly the type of man he is.

SCOTT EASTON

Hayfields