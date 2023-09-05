Letters | Modi deserves greater respect

By Letter Writer

I refer to M. Markandan’s recent letter to the Witness, with the headline: “Modi’s entrance”.

Markandan, I believe, is off the mark.

Modi is not like “a spoilt child” crying for attention.

He is the leader of over a billion Indians and deserves the same status as his Asian colleague the Chinese president.

Our government erred horrendously when it equated him to just an ordinary minister.

What was it thinking?

Secondly, the letter brings up the alleged issues related to Modi’s “involvement in war crimes and gross human rights violations” — complaints pointed out by the Muslim Lawyers Association and the Kashmiri Action Group.

Yet these two groups, to my knowledge, have not lodged any complaints against gross human rights violations against the Chinese government which has been accused of the same or even worse violations of human rights of Muslim Ughurs, who are a minority in China.

According to media reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government has been accused of genocide, forced labour camps, involuntary sterilisation of Ughur women, and more.

Why have there been no complaints to the National Prosecuting Authority?

Imagine the NPA prosecuting the leaders of the most powerful countries in the world.

If Russian President Vladmir Putin had come here, it would have been a nationalistic trinity.

Imagine South Africa being nuked three times over.

Just imagine.

Prem Singh

Durban