Letters | Negotiation, not violence, is the road to resolution

By Letter Writer

The recent killing of councillors in Kwazulu-Natal is a concern and necessitates a thorough investigation of the root causes of such violence.

While perhaps power politics, factional struggles or inter-party and intra-party jealousies are at the centre of some of the murders, it is the worst form of violent extremism, intimidation and the most destructive of human behaviours.

The killing of political office bearers or political party members or any human for that matter is truly unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Suspected political killings will not help deepen South Africa’s democracy and bring about progressive change.

Violence is not the means to resolve conflicts, win tenders or a political seat or space or even family or business disputes.

Negotiation, arbitration, mediation and round-table dialogue are the mechanisms to sort out disagreements.

In order to curb the possible political killings and with national elections only a few months away, I hope the authorities take the necessary steps to build peace, implement South Africa’s numerous brilliant policies and start a process of civic education to inform citizens of the harms of populist culture and bigotry political speeches, voting processes and adherence to a constitutional system of government.

Public participation and active citizenship will bring about rule of law, accountability, prevent nepotism, cadre deployment and tackle corruption in South Africa.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg