Letters | Nersa must intervene

I have been highlighting recently the bizarre state of load-shedding stages in some areas, most notably Albert Falls and Cramond, while Durban, a mere stone’s throw away, remains almost unaffected.

We readers write to The Witness to our hearts’ content.

We don’t just do this as a pastime, but because The Witness is our only accessible resource.

And when we write about our grievances, they are actually indirect charges to the source of our complaint.

Sometimes we receive feedback, which we would not have got any other way, but mostly, nothing.

As is the case now with Eskom and the load-shedding debacle.

Where is Nersa, normally so diligently in the forefront when it comes to keeping Eskom’s greed under control?

Where is the ombud who should be presiding over such important matters?

I challenge any of these institutions to visit Durban, Pinetown, Queensburgh, and surrounding suburbs.

Experience the bliss of an almost full, productive working day.

Experience the bliss of an almost uninterrupted evening’s TV viewing.

Then ask yourselves the question, how can this be possible: four hours maximum load shedding, as against our 12 hours on any given day?

It has long since not been about saving the national grid from collapse anymore.

A darker (pardon the pun), more sinister picture, seems to be emerging.

I would like to believe that, at best, it is total incompetence from Eskom to ensure the even spread of load shedding.

But, at worst, it could be blatant theft, what with residents in Albert Falls and Cramond all on direct Eskom metering (except those on prepaid), whose accounts remain the same after being without electricity for 50% of a day and the days are accumulating.

The fear of experiencing a long, dark 12-hour night with a maximum of three to four hours of electricity (especially in winter), is indescribable.

A criminals’ paradise.

And when this pattern changes to daytime, hardly any meaningful production is possible.

This is an indictment on Nersa to intervene.

Urgently!

Anthony Timms

Cramond