Letters | New pension rule beggars belief

By Letter Writer

According to reports in the media, just over one third of South Africans contribute to a pension scheme.

And one wonders just how many of those have taken out retirement annuities, for example, to supplement their retirement planning portfolio.

Given the economic hardships that many South Africans are enduring, I would guess very few.

ALSO READ | Battle over Msunduzi pensions continues as process drags on

To add to their retirement planning problems, many withdraw their pension funds completely when changing jobs, instead of transferring the funds to their new employer’s pension fund.

All of the above gives credence to the fact that only some six percent of South Africans retire at the same standard of living that they enjoyed just before retiring.

It therefore beggars belief that Treasury is proposing changes to the retirement savings structure from next year which will allow employees to make annual withdrawals from a portion of their pension fund.

This is tantamount to committing retirement planning suicide.

Treasury says it’s to help those faced with sudden financial emergencies but what constitutes an emergency?

The deposit for a new car?

An overseas holiday?

ALSO READ | Stokvel savings grow

Will one have to declare the type of emergency before being allowed to withdraw any funds?

Treasury should rather be clamping down on preserving whatever retirement funds one has accumulated before one retires.

It may not help those with genuine financial emergencies but short-term gain will, without any doubt, result in long-term pain.

Basil Kroeger

Montrose