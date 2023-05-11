Letters | New systems, new problems at Msunduzi

By Witness Reporter

Once again, rate-paying residents of Msunduzi experience a changeover to a new metering system at their premises by Msunduzi Municipality.

Many consumers face electricity disruptions immediately after new instillations, such as protection breakers and supply cables going up in flames, with damage being done to other equipment in the meter boxes, all glaringly due to loose connections or shoddy workmanship by municipal employees.

Due to the slow response from the electricity department, consumers are often burdened with extra expenses by having to call in private contractors to speed up the process of repair.

Some consumers are also faced with a double whammy, whereby electricity cables that are damaged by contractors trenching for fibre supply cables — which are quickly repaired then covered by unskilled artisans — are cropping up on a daily basis.

Sadly, the drawing room where all “as built-in” diagrams and plans for this department were supposed to be stored and updated, does not exist, making it more difficult for artisans to locate repaired points for faults.

Jay Singh

Raisethorpe