Letters | New token system for pools

In response to the swimming pool token system (The Witness, July 10), acting municipal spokesperson Anele Makhanya said it was identified by the sub-unit that handling cash at pools poses a risk.

Firstly, with our swimming pools open for only two months of the season, what cash risk are they talking about?

Secondly, the system now used at the pools has been in existence for well over 50 years, and the cashier’s office has been secured with burglar bars and 24/7 security at the entrance.

There has not been a robbery at the pools for as long as I can remember.

It simply doesn’t make sense introducing a new system while failing to provide public swimming facilities.

Furthermore, the introduction of new payment systems for sporting facilities has impacted negatively on sports and recreation in general.

Squash, for instance, has been reduced to just a handful of players, with the majority losing interest due to the payment system.

Swimming will follow should the proposed new payment system be introduced.

In conclusion, in a country where unemployment is between 40% to 45%, the entry fees of R17 and R11 are most certainly unaffordable.

U.E. Rawat

Pietermaritzburg