Letters | NHI won’t get health out of ICU

By Letter Writer

It is time for the ANC to admit its failures in improving the public health-care system.

For over 20 years, access to quality health care has been a resolution taken at all ANC conferences, yet nothing serious has been done to address the dire state of health-care services in the country.

With elections looming, the party now appears to be acting out of desperation, with a poorly thought out NHI bill being fast-tracked through parliament.

ALSO READ | Letters | Not optimistic about SA’s NHI Bill

The reality is that less than 16% of South Africans have access to medical aid, leaving the majority of citizens dealing with a deteriorating public health system overseen by the government.

It is clear that something needs to be done to address this, but in its current form, the NHI bill is not the answer.

Medical aid schemes and doctors across the country have repeatedly highlighted their concerns about the bill, with a petition of 50 000 signatures handed to the government by 12 000 doctors.

While the ANC might be convinced that it has come up with a solution to the health-care crisis, it appears to be ignoring the concerns of those who are expected to implement the legislation.

The proposed legislation also raises an ethical question: can the ANC be trusted to manage this process effectively and without corruption?

The party’s track record inspires little confidence in such an endeavour.

ALSO READ | NHI Bill: the pros and cons

Moreover, the cost of implementing the NHI bill is expected to be in the trillions of rands, which will be funded by a special tax.

Given that a minority of taxpayers will be required to foot this bill, this is hardly a popular proposition.

The ANC’s objective should not be to address its 2017 resolution at any cost, but to find the most effective way to manage and improve the public health system.

A poorly conceived bill is not the answer.

Government should engage private health-care providers, doctors, medical-aid schemes and other experts who can help develop constructive solutions to address the challenges of health care in South Africa.

The NHI bill has the potential to destroy the country’s entire health care system.

South Africa is already facing a concerning shortage of doctors and health care workers.

If the government implements measures that alienate these professionals, it is only going to exacerbate the problem.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Corruption and the NHI

It is time for the ANC to recognise its shortcomings, and begin working with the private health sector constructively.

The party needs to demonstrate accountability and transparency, and recognise that it cannot manage this process alone.

Only by genuinely engaging stakeholders, and coming up with viable solutions that benefit everyone, can the ANC begin to fulfil its long-standing promise to improve health care for all South Africans.

Any other approach is irresponsible and will only lead to yet another failed and costly experiment by the ruling party.

Visvin Reddy

ADeC leader

Durban