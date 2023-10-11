Letters | No condemnation of the atrocities

By Letter Writer

I have listened to hours of news from many of the news channels since the terrible situation began in the Middle East.

All the news channels make an attempt to get stories from both sides, which is how it should be.

But what stands out the most for me is that out of all those members of Hamas and the many Palestinians interviewed, I did not hear one of them condemn the atrocities, and say that the murders and poor treatment of ordinary people is bad in any way.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Israel-Hamas war: UN calls for urgent humanitarian assistance in Gaza

All they can say is — the Jews have done this and that, this is what we have suffered.

As to the atrocities — silence. What kind of people are they?

That is not how you fight a war.

It is also really stupid because they have lost any moral high ground they may have had.

Shame on them.

Gavin Westbrook

Howick