Letters | No effort made to understand causes of GBV

The Witness editorial on August 21 makes reference to the recently reported increase in the murder of women.

I would be surprised if we were surprised.

What efforts have been made to really understand why we, as a society, continue to breed people who inflict such aggressive actions toward women?

With the risk of being overly simplistic, how is it possible to prevent something if we have no understanding of what causes it?

Politicians and government officials make impassioned speeches and empty promises while condemning these acts, but have little to offer apart from stating that the punishment of perpetrators should be more severe.

Where is the evidence that the threat of increased punishment is directly related to a decrease in the crime?

This is particularly unlikely for a crime that is either “justified” by the perpetrator or occurs impulsively, in an emotionally charged situation when there is no rational thought about consequences or ability to restrain their behaviour?

I strongly suspect that an informed analysis of the causes of GBV will reveal facts that are unpopular.

Politicians avoid unpopular statements and we cannot expect any real motivation from them to arrange for research to understand thoroughly this scourge and, as a consequence, there will be no effective preventative action.

Do not be surprised if there is a further increase announced when next quarter’s crime figures are released.

Clive Willows

Pietermaritzburg