Letters | No planning

Witness Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in delivering his wrap-up speech at the ANC elective conference recently, promised to make job creation, especially for the youth, a top priority.

This promise has for over 20 years been the ANC’s final message to the youth of SA at the conclusion of most of its conferences but regrettably, nothing has been done.

Why has the ANC neglected this important issue for so long?

ALSO READ | Letters | Party hacks

Obviously, the president and the ANC are getting desperate about this issue because there is an election soon.

The problem is that they don’t understand the basic cause of unemployment.

Jobs get created in tandem with growth in the economy, which is controlled by the government, which is controlled by the ruling party, the ANC.

For over 20 years, the party has failed to come up with any realistic policies to grow the economy.

While the party, hence government, has played around with communist-based economic thinking, it has allowed everything that is important to economic success and job creation to collapse.

Think of electricity supply where load shedding is predicted to be a reality going forward.

Mr President, if you are not already aware, SA is now a gangster state with crime out of control.

Unless you and your party address these issues immediately you can make all the promises you like about jobs but they won’t be realised.

ALSO READ | Is ANC’s big jobs promise feasible?

If you look at successful countries, their economies started with the basics; skilled tradespeople processing raw materials or fabricating items for resale, along with a merchant class that started businesses buying and selling goods and commodities.

In SA we just need to follow the history of the Indian community who came here to work in the cane fields.

They then became traders, progressing to become shop owners, wholesalers and finally manufacturers and professionals.

They created their wealth through hard work and ingenuity.

Above all, they valued education for their children and the acquisition of knowledge and skills that could be turned into money.

The president is now calling on the private sector to create more jobs.

How can it create jobs when government sticks to outdated communist thinking and lacks any meaningful economic planning and policy?

Alan Norman

Howick