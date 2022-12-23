Letters | Northern areas need an explanation from Eskom

Janice Whitelaw

Social media is abuzz with the recent outages affecting the northern areas.

Eskom always issues a statement regarding load reduction and in its posts the affected areas are listed.

This recent “load reduction” appears nowhere on Eskom social-media platforms.

Eskom has in the past implemented load reduction in certain areas of the city.

In these areas Eskom experienced an under-recovery due to theft and vandalism resulting in losses, so being direct customers of Eskom, load reduction was implemented.

The northern areas are not direct customers of Eskom so we need an explanation regarding the amount owed to Eskom, the under-recovery in the northern areas and the criteria used by the municipality when choosing areas that are to be affected.

The municipality embarked on an aggressive collection drive a while ago, disconnecting defaulting customers.

Earlier this year, it collected R50 million in a single week and was even recognised for its efforts with an award given by Salga.

So we need to know what the current situation is regarding Msunduzi’s financial standing, and its debt, specifically split into areas as this is crucial when it comes to load reduction.

Transparency is key in ensuring clean governance and an informed citizenry.

Rikesh Ishwarlall

Bombay Heights