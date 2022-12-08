Letters | Not acceptable

Witness Reporter

People must not be sacrificed in the name of cultural, traditional and religious practices.

The Jukskei River drowning incident that led to the death of at least 14 people including a toddler, is heartbreaking. It is even worse that it could have been avoided.

Former Constitutional Court judge Justice Albie Sachs, in one of his books: Protecting Human Rights in a New South Africa, makes the following submission: “No one should be compelled by the state or by anybody to believe, nor should anyone be forced not to believe.

“Belief by its nature is something personal and intrinsic to the individual.

It belongs to the conscience of each one of us, but also has a social dimension, a cultural dimension, even a national dimension.

“The state should be neither theocratic nor atheist, but secular, tolerant; and accepting of the deep importance religion has for millions of South Africans.”

While I aligned myself with the submission made by Justice Sachs, I feel emotionally drained and hurt by how our people, especially the poor and vulnerable, are often sacrificed, brutalised, dehumanised and demeaned in the name of the passage to manhood, tradition, culture and religion.

It is my view that some of the cultural, traditional and religious practices and rituals are old and outdated; and need to be either discarded or reviewed to ensure we prevent the annual deaths, injuries and losing of their manhood by initiates.

The constitutional bodies such as the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) Rights Commission must be nudged to take its mandate beyond the mere protection and promotion of cultural, religious and linguistic rights.

It must develop clear and specific regulations (not guidelines) that must be applied whenever there is a need to perform any cultural, traditional and religious practices.

Any exercises that pose a danger to people in the name of tradition, culture, custom and religions are not acceptable.

Those directly responsible for some of these deadly practices must be arrested, charged with culpable homicide and punished.

LESEGO SECHABA MOGOTSI

Tshwane

*Letter shortened.