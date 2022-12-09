Letters | Not doing her job

Witness Reporter

I was amused to read the “sweetheart” article about Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu in a Sunday paper recently.

She discussed everything except the job she is supposed to be doing.

Not one word was uttered about tourism and the perilous state it is in.

Instead, I read about Sisulu’s furniture, artworks, her soviet military credentials and her fashion sense.

All this matches perfectly with what she is doing: everything except working within her tourism portfolio.

This portfolio is an easy win.

We have a world-class tourism product that can compete with any other destination in the world.

The problem, however, is the lack of infrastructure or unmaintained infrastructure, that makes it difficult for tourists to access our tourism sites.

Sisulu has done little to get government to make sure that the required infrastructure is in place.

Over the past year, I have visited tourism sites in all provinces.

There is a plethora of sites that are difficult to access, and when one does reach them, many of them are dilapidated.

As I said, tourism is an economic “easy win” which can greatly assist in our economic recovery with relatively little expenditure.

It is sad that opportunities are being lost when all that is required is for government to perform basic tasks to ensure that the private sector is allowed to execute its activities.

Manny de Freitas MP

MP, shadow minister

of Tourism