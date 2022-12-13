Letters | Not ideal

Janice Whitelaw

There is nothing wrong with my eyes.

I can identify a person from afar without the aid of glasses or binoculars.

I can spot small little animals, such as chameleons and remove them from the road.

Even snakes.

What I can’t identify, is a microdot on a road.

And this is what the road inspectorate's eye test is all about: little objects against a black backdrop becoming smaller and smaller, until they are mere microdots.

And if one happens to apply for an EC1 licence, the stages of testing become even more terrifying.

So, I failed my eye test.

Not getting any younger, the prospect of being a licensed, law-abiding citizen and driver is now something of the past.

Unless I succumb to the “bribe” of purchasing so-called “eye-enhancing” specs, at a small fortune, to be used on my eye test repeat, after which they will be placed in the bottom of my drawer, never to be used again.

It’s a rip-off!

Anthony Timms

Cramond