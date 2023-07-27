Letters | Not optimistic about SA’s NHI Bill

By Letter Writer

I am not overly optimistic about the NHI Bill. A similar bill was passed in Zimbabwe and it was an unmitigated disaster.

Many of Zimbabwe’s doctors and nurses now work overseas. The NHS in the UK is only a relative success, and that is in a First World developed nation with a larger tax base than South Africa.

If the billions of rands that were lost in corruption were retrieved and ploughed back into South Africa’s appalling state schools and hospitals, there would be no need to do away with private medical care in South Africa.

Why can’t South Africa’s 9 million rich and upper-middle class, as well as its 6 million middle class and working poor, not have access to the medical aids they can afford?

We need only to think of Eskom, SAA and the South African Post Office to see what state interference results in.

When it comes to the poor, there is an adage that rings true, “if you have beer money, you cannot afford to have champagne tastes”.

It is blatant ANC electioneering before the 2024 elections to gain popularity among the poor voters.

What many of the poor may fail to realise is that they will be worse off with state interference in South Africa’s healthcare system.

One can take a bet that our government ministers will not be using the NHI when it comes into being. instead, they will opt for medical treatment in Russia or Cuba, or like the late president Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, in Singapore.