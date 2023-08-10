Letters | Officials and kitchen gardens

By Letter Writer

Few things irritate me more than government officials who berate the poor for not growing more of their own food.

Gardening looks mighty easy to them when their garden fork is a pencil and many of them haven’t even planted a bean or a row of spinach in years, if ever.

Many officials whose water bills at home are probably paid by the state, have no clue that it’s simply impossible to grow food in winter with no rain.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | El Niño and rising food prices

And with dire predictions of the coming El Niño summer, gardening is likely to be difficult for several years.

Some officials, stomachs full of prime beef, have no idea of the hard work and costs involved in producing good food, be it in a garden or on a farm.

Barrie Lewis

Hilton