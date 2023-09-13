Letters | Olive branch costs little

By Letter Writer

Depending on one’s viewpoint, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was either a saint or a sinner but importantly, he played a significant role in shaping South Africa, and to an extent part of its destiny.

The dark past of this country led to the destruction of many lives and no amount of palliation can heal the wounds of families who lost loved ones in the gratuitous violence that brought us to the point of freedom and democracy.

Buthelezi, as the head of the Inkatha Freedom Party, led the Zulu nation for decades, and there has been much finger-pointing at his role as the leader of the IFP when the country was in the throes of violence in Gauteng (then Transvaal) and KwaZulu-Natal (then Natal) that led to the loss of countless lives.

No leader can be without fault and we can only be thankful that April 27, 1994, turned out to be as peaceful as it was.

For whatever weaknesses Buthelezi might have had as a leader, the National Independent Congress of South Africa (Nicsa) believes that the time has come to move ahead.

Of course, our good, bad and ugly past will always be invoked depending who we wish to chastise or praise, but our future demands that the generations we leave behind, while being mindful of our history, must look to new beginnings and not repeat our mistakes.

Nicsa wishes to extend to the Buthelezi family and friends its condolences.

May his soul rest in peace. The olive branch of peace and reconciliation costs very little, if any-

thing.

May the life and times of Buthelezi teach us all that South Africa needs true and committed leadership so that we can grow in humanity for the betterment of a beautiful land.

God bless all.

Narendh Ganesh, Leader, National Independent Congress of SA

Durban