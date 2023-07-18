Letters | On Mandela Day let us do a massive cleanup of the city

By Witness Reporter

All concerned citizens of Pietermaritzburg, let us gather in our numbers outside the City Hall at 9am to do a massive cleanup of the City of Choice for just 67 minutes on Mandela Day.

Let us now take ownership and develop a culture of cleanliness, which is next to godliness.

I call upon all the CBD workers to roll up their sleeves, put on a pair of disposal gloves, arm themselves with a refuse bag, and clean up their space in the city.

Let us make ourselves and our city proud of being the cleanest city in South Africa, and let us change that outdated label of ‘The City of Filth’.

Our late president, Nelson Mandela, was received the Freedom of our City award from us. So, let us make him proud on his very special day by keeping our city clean. Pietermaritzburg was once known as the City of Flowers.

Let us reclaim this title as of today. It is what we, as a community, can actively do for our city, and not what the municipality can do for you.

Let us take pride, and ownership and clean up our little space, take pictures, and post it on social media #keepourcity clean.

I am confident that this will start a serious conversation on cleanliness and have a ripple effect on all those concerned citizens in Pietermaritzburg.

Let us all go put there in our numbers and have clean fun on Mandela Day in our City of Choice.

Deena Padayachee

Hayfields