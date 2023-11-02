Letters | One nation

By Letter Writer

There can be no doubt that being at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday to welcome home our rugby heroes as they returned from France with the Webb-Ellis Trophy, was as emotional as it was euphoric.

Ringing out the tune of our national anthem, and crowds jiving to the universal song of Jerusalema, one could not help but feel a sense of unbridled patriotism — no race mattered or religion or ethnicity or political belief or anything that serves to divide — all that mattered was South Africa, united in victory as world champions for an unprecedented fourth time.

The Springbok, once a symbol of hate and derision, has now been embraced as a tool of unification, if only those who are power drunk would take a leaf out of the hymn sheet and look to this country as a country of people and not races.

There will be naysayers and cynics, and those who are deficient of a patriotic heart, but the scenes after the victory in the final both in the country and outside, clearly suggest that South Africans can come together if there is a will.

We sing a national anthem that has a tri-language element, with Afrikaans included, a language that once was a symbol of distrust and hate and protest.

Yet it is sung with verve and passion today, and why not?

The anthem reflects a South Africa that can and will achieve glory in the name of one people, one country, one nation.

Our past pales into insignificance, even if only for a moment, and the future is what matters now, and that future generations will see these moments as red-letter days that inspire them to serve and love their country because it belongs to every single citizen irrespective of their origin or past.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a public holiday on December 15, in recognition of the Springboks’ victory, became a damp squib because, in my opinion, it was a veiled election speech.

Whatever happens in the future, we as South Africans need to capitalise on this victory, not for political gain but for the wellbeing of a nation so desperate for cohesion, progress and development.

To Siya, Rassie and the entire team, thank you.

Narendh Ganesh

Durban North