Letters | Only the naive would expect results

The very first court case to be heard following the release of the Zondo Commission Report has been thrown out of court due to “woefully inept handling” by both the state prosecutor and the police.

The following immediately sprung to mind on reading this news:

Who will feature prominently in many of the cases where prosecution was recommended in the Zondo report?

Some senior people in government, of course.

And who employs the state prosecutors and the police?

Senior people in government, of course.

Government employees have to do what they’re told, perhaps like: “Just leave big holes in your opening statement and the case will be thrown out of court.”

Just who is trying to fool whom?

Only the very naive would expect to see any of those senior people in government wearing orange overalls.

Basil Kroeger

Montrose