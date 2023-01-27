Letters | Open letter to City officials

Janice Whitelaw

Good day Mr Mayor and the head of parks and recreation.

It is time you do your jobs, or rather step down and let the people who can, do it.

All the money that was pumped into maritzburg United; I hope it pays off because that team is not doing the greatest but guess we can’t cry over spilt milk.

ALSO READ | Rot within Msunduzi management laid bare in report

The was a sports ground opposite the Manor Butchery.

It is now closed and is a rubble dumping site.

There was a sports ground by the village near brookside.

It is no longer there.

The land has been used to build RDP flats, which are still unoccupied.

northdale stadium was once the pride of the Easter tournament.

It looks terrible now. How can we invite teams to play there?

The Eastwood sports field is unplayable.

woodlands stadium is on the edge of collapse.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi regresses to qualified audit opinion

(It is now the most unsafe stadium.)

The sports fields in this city are not maintained like before.

I am sure there is a grounds keeper on the books of the city, but only for auditing purposes as communities are doing the work with the little resources they have.

Come to the party, Mr mayor and head of parks and recreation, or take your party pack and leave.

Remember: A kid in sport is a kid out of court.

Leroy Snyman

Woodlands