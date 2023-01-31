Letters | Our indifferent leaders

Witness Reporter

The apathetic and indifferent attitude that has befallen our leaders and organisations is obvious to all.

It is visible at political, religious, economic, institutional and social levels.

Individualism, self-interest, nepotism, self-aggrandisement and greed among some of our leaders are adding to the grief and challenges of the working class, the less privileged and the masses.

In today’s times, individualism is becoming the new order.

Ordinary people are not permitted to engage the leadership or the hierarchy.

Even when following the correct protocols, they cannot call out leaders on their mistakes, and the leaders are not open to feedback.

Leaders are adopting a culture of entitlement and do not want to discuss their decisions.

Why are present-day leaders adopting a monocratic style of leadership?

Leaders need to be evaluated continually on their performance, communication skills and results.

Like ordinary workers, leaders need to be accountable, responsible and lifelong learners by undergoing self-evaluation.

Organisations need to build succession planning, term limits and accountability into their constitutions and contracts.

While there is no reason to cause discomfit to anybody, an appointment should not be a lifelong position.

MOHAMED SAEED

Church Street